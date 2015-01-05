Initiative and Song Launched to Honor First Responders - ThankYouFirstResponder.org

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Singer-songwriter Matt Jackson released a song today entitled “Thank You First Responder” dedicated to Honor First Responders and launch a grassroots initiative that pays tribute to America’s Heroes.

The creation of this initiative began in early 2014 when a philanthropist (who wishes to remain anonymous), was in dialogue with Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC 11) about the need to Honor First Responders and the idea for an anthem song. Matt Jackson was approached and agreed to write the song and ultimately traveled to Los Angeles to work in the recording studio with Producer and Engineer Darrell Thorp a multi-Grammy award winner who has worked with a wide range of artists, from Paul

McCartney, Ray Charles, Jay-Z, Elton John and Switchfoot to Joni Mitchell, Dwight Yokum and Radiohead among others.



“We owe a debt of gratitude to our brave first responders who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help others. This initiative is a wonderful way to honor them. #ThankYouFirstResponder,” Congressman Meadows said.



The resulting song is a touching anthem instilling emotion and a true sentiment of appreciation for First Responders and their daily bravery providing safety for us all. The song is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon MP3 and other digital distribution services, with a portion of the proceeds going towards helping the families of fallen First Responders.



“First Responders are not just the ones to pull you out of a burning building, rescue you from a violent car crash or get you to the hospital within the moments between life and death,” said Matt Jackson. “They are also the ones who pick up your father who has been living in a hospital bed in the living room for a year and often falls from the bed while he’s being cleaned and changed. Not only do they help, sometimes several times a week, they accomplish the action with a smile on their face as they honor a man who used to be strong but somehow has found himself in that position. They perform their job with integrity and respect and I’m forever grateful to the First Responders who graced the doors of my fathers’ home.”



“It is important to remember all the good our nation’s first responders do every day and support them in every way possible. They truly are the line between a civilized society and chaos,” said Andrew Collier of Hendrick MotorSports and brother of Sean Collier — the MIT officer who was gunned down by the Boston Marathon bombers on April 18, 2013 and tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The Thank You First Responder Initiative is a grassroots effort (ThankYouFirstResponder.org) whose purpose is to gather support with the aid of individuals, communities, businesses, organizations and the U.S. Congress to encourage the creation of a National Holiday in honor of First Responders to celebrate and say thank you for the difficult job they do every day by putting their lives on the line to protect and enhance our country and way of life. #ThankYouFirstResponder

