National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Honors Three Awardees at Annual Chairman’s Dinner during National Police Week

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its Distinguished Service Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Excellence in Media Award for 2013. The awards were presented during the annual Chairman’s Dinner on May 12, held at the Ronald Regan Building and International Trade Center Pavilion in Washington, DC.

The Chairman’s Dinner is a special event during National Police Week wherein the Memorial Fund takes the time to acknowledge and celebrate individuals and organizations that have assisted in its mission to generate increased public support for the law enforcement profession.

The Distinguished Service Award is the Memorial Fund’s top award. It has been presented annually since 1996 to “an individual or organization that has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the law enforcement profession.” This year’s recipients are the National Park Service and the United States Park Police. Under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Interior, these agencies have partnered with the Memorial Fund to maintain the Memorial and the land on which it sits. Thanks to the National Park Service, the Memorial remains a safe place for visitors and stays as pristine as it was at its dedication 22 years ago.

The Memorial Fund’s Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a deserving individual or organization that has taken a long-term leadership role in helping the NLEOMF in its work to honor the service and sacrifice of the law enforcement profession. This year’s recipient is Dr. Marcella Fierro. By offering her medical expertise, Dr. Fierro has been invaluable in helping the Memorial Fund review hundreds of cases of fallen officers. She has provided the Memorial Fund medical counsel for nearly two decades and has assisted the Board of Director’s Names Committee in navigating complex medical issues brought before them.

The Memorial Fund is pleased to introduce a new award this year, the Excellence in Media Award. This award is given to deserving individuals or organizations in the journalism, news, media and/or entertainment industries that have increased the visibility and understanding of the law enforcement community through their work. This year’s awardee is Bill Erfurth and Modern City Entertainment, the creators of Heroes Behind the Badge, a film that honors the stories of law enforcement officers who were caught in the line of fire and survived, and of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our Board of Directors selected the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police, Dr. Marcella Fierro, and Bill Erfurth and Modern City Entertainment as this year’s award recipients, not for any one thing they have done for law enforcement, but for all of the things they do, day in and day out, to support our officers and the communities they serve,” said Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO. “Whether they are protecting and maintaining the grounds of the Memorial, assisting the Board of Directors with complex medical-related cases, or creating moving documentaries to highlight the sacrifices of law enforcement officers all over the country, the 2013 award recipients have been instrumental in helping the Memorial Fund to ensure that our officers are appropriately commemorated,” Mr. Floyd added.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research, and education. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.