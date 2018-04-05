SceneDoc welcomes TJ Kennedy, former FirstNet President, to its Executive Advisory Council

TORONTO — Today, SceneDoc announces that TJ Kennedy, former President of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), is joining the SceneDoc Executive Advisory Council (EAC).

Mr. Kennedy led FirstNet from a startup inside the US government to become a $40 billion public/private partnership providing the mission critical 4G LTE network in all 50 states, 5 territories, and the District of Columbia. This partnership is the largest of its kind in the US, providing prioritized and preemptive services to public safety.

“We are thrilled to welcome TJ to the EAC. His experience leading and advancing the FirstNet mission will be a tremendous asset to our ongoing mission of redefining the role of mobile technology in public safety,” said SceneDoc CEO, Alex Kottoor. “As public safety makes the leap into a ‘mobile-first’ world, SceneDoc is well positioned to help modernize their workflows across the globe.”

“I am excited about SceneDoc’s potential to improve the way that law enforcement officers communicate each day in their important mission, and expansion of these field data applications to other public safety disciplines,” said Kennedy. “The exponential growth that we are seeing in public safety communications will only accelerate technology adoption for technologies like SceneDoc, which is critical to public safety operations in the 21st century.”

SceneDoc’s vision is to be the de facto standard in how data is collected in public safety. The company was recently awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is a ‘mobile-first’ platform for data collection, digital evidence management and workflow. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product, provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile-first’ solution for field-based reporting, saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile-first’ solution for eCitations, reducing 50% of administrative work and resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet-connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at www.scenedoc.com.