Leonardo joins the IACP in congratulating this year’s winners of the Leadership in the Prevention of Vehicle Crimes Award

From Left to Right: (Julio Valcarcel, Vice President of Sales, LeonardoChief Mirtha V. Ramos, Chief of Police, DeKalb County Police DepartmentOfficer Deandre T. BrownChris McDonold, Chair of the Vehicle Crimes Committee and Executive Director of the Maryland vehicle Theft Prevention Council)

Dallas, Texas October 19, 2022 — At IACP 2022, the leading trade event for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the largest police educational and technology exposition in the world, the DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) in Georgia, and their Officer Deandre T. Brown, were announced as the winners of the Leadership in the Prevention of Vehicle Crimes Award. The award, sponsored by Leonardo, encourages law enforcement agencies, task forces, councils, community partnerships, and other international theft prevention alliances to present the results and effectiveness of their theft prevention and enforcement programs.

Leonardo, manufacturers of the advanced ELSAG Plate Hunter® automatic license plate recognition (ALPR/ANPR) technology for law enforcement and public safety and security organizations, has partnered with the IACP since 2017 as the sponsor of this coveted award. “We congratulate DCPD and Officer Brown on their commendable accomplishments through their new Hot Spot initiative,” says Nate Maloney, VP of Marketing and Communications for Leonardo. “The effective prevention and resolution of vehicle crimes come down to an agency’s willingness to try new strategies and the constant diligence and active engagement of dedicated officers like Officer Brown.”

Officer Brown, a 3-year DCPD veteran, embraced the agency’s new Hot Spot initiative to deter criminal activity in high-crime areas. He handled 2,238 calls for service, issued 283 citations, and made 169 arrests, 104 of which were for felonies.

Leonardo plans to support the IACP and the leadership award for many years. “It’s an honor to partner with the IACP,” says Maloney. “They are the authority of the public safety and security missions we strive to support with our constant pursuit of the most advanced recognition technologies available.”

