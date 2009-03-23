American Traffic Solutions’ Cameras Help Cathedral City Reduce Red-Light Running Violators 50% and Crashes by 30%

City Also Credits Camera Program for Crash Reduction at Nearby Intersections

Cottsdale, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cathedral City, California is crediting its red-light camera program with a dramatic improvement in roadway public safety. The program is administered with the help of Cathedral City’s partner, American Traffic Solutions (ATS).

Comparing numbers from 2007 and 2008, the Cathedral City Police Department announced a 30% drop in crashes and a 50% drop in violations at the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Cathedral City police also credit the improved driving behaviors with a reduction in crashes at other nearby, unmonitored intersections which saw a crash decrease as well.

“The 50% drop in red-light running violations and the reduction in crashes by 30% proves that our program is succeeding in making Cathedral City roadways safer,” said Cathedral City Police Lt. Charles Robinson. “We’re so pleased with the results and our partnership with American Traffic Solutions that Cathedral City expanded its program to two new intersections where we look forward to more success in reducing red-light running related crashes and violations.”

“What we didn’t expect was the spill-over effect of improved driving behavior at nearby unmonitored intersections,” Robinson continued. “The closer drivers are to this intersection, the more aware they are of their driving behavior.”

“The improved public safety benefits that drivers and pedestrians are experiencing in Cathedral City are similar to what other communities served by ATS across the country are telling us,” said James Tuton, President and CEO of American Traffic Solutions. “Red-light cameras increase the perception of enforcement, which results in higher levels of compliance and safer streets with fewer red-light violations and related crashes.”

In 2007, Cathedral City mailed out 1067 citations for red-light running violations at the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. In 2008, that number decreased to 534. The success from this initial camera installation has led to two new intersections becoming camera equipped in February of 2009.

