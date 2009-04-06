American Traffic Solutions is Selected for a 10-Year Contract to Provide Upgraded Digital Red-Light and Mobile Speed Cameras

Scottsdale, AZ--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following an intensely competitive bidding process that evaluated four of the largest photo enforcement companies in North America, the City of Edmonton, Alberta, selected American Traffic Solutions (ATS) as its vendor for the expansion and upgrade of the city’s photo enforcement program. ATS replaces the current vendor, which has had the Edmonton contract since 1993.

Edmonton operates one of the oldest and most comprehensive photo traffic safety programs in Canada. Over the next 10 years, the City of Edmonton is expected to purchase 125 mobile radar speed and Intersection Safety (red-light) cameras from ATS. The new systems will all be equipped with ATS’ Axsis™ TC-16MP technology. The new Axsis system features a 16-megapixel camera which provides 25 percent more resolution than ATS’ earlier camera systems. The Axsis system is also the industry’s most compact and least intrusive system from visual, operational and environmental perspectives.

ATS, which serves more than 150 communities in North America with red-light and speed camera programs, has been improving public safety in Canadian communities for more than 10 years. Calgary has used ATS’ equipment and services since 1999. The Calgary program has demonstrated significant traffic safety results. A recent study by an independent consultant concluded that intersection safety cameras in Calgary have reduced right-angle collisions by almost 50 percent and reduced rear-end collisions by nearly 40 percent.

ATS’ program in Calgary is currently Canada’s largest. When Edmonton’s expansion is completed, it will be the largest municipal photo safety enforcement program in Canada.

“As part of an intensive evaluation and selection process, we reviewed the offerings of four experienced photo enforcement providers,” explained Sergeant Barb Clover of the Edmonton Police Service. “We chose ATS for several reasons. They offered the most technologically advanced camera systems and we’re confident ATS will enable Edmonton to accomplish a smooth transition from our current vendor and the older technology we are now using. ATS has extensive experience working with large North American cities like Edmonton. And, finally, we believe the ATS system will enable the Edmonton Police Service to meet our goal of protecting our citizens by reducing traffic-related violations, collisions and injuries.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Edmonton and look forward to partnering with the city and its Police Service to deliver the best available technology that will help improve traffic safety on their city’s streets and intersections,” said James Tuton, president and CEO of ATS. “This was an extremely competitive process. ATS is very pleased that our new 16-megapixel integrated camera system was recognized and selected by a great city like Edmonton.”

The new contract is a five-year agreement with a five-year renewal option. When fully implemented, the City of Edmonton will expand the current 24-camera program to a comprehensive safety and enforcement program with more than 125 camera systems.

About American Traffic Solutions, Inc.:

American Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leading provider of technology and business solutions for traffic safety and electronic toll collection programs worldwide. ATS serves more than 150 municipalities and government agencies across North America with photo-enforcement safety programs such as red-light and speed camera programs. Among the company’s larger municipal clients include New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego. ATS also offers PlatePass®, which is an automated electronic toll payment service that enables rental vehicle customers to use high-speed, cashless electronic toll lanes. ATS is a private corporation headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more info visit: www.RedLightCamera.com, www.PlatePass.com or www.atsol.com.