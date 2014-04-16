Introducing the TacView PV Patrol pole camera.

Introducing the new TacView Patrol PV (Patrol Version) Tactical pole camera. The specifications include a weatherproof, IR/Color, Super-HAD, super sensitive camera head with 400 lines of resolution, 6.0 mm lens, IR illuminator that turns on automatically at about 10.0 lux for night vision at 0.0 lux up to 30 feet – all of which is contained in a 2” black metal housing with a Pyrex lens that is tough enough to break and rake a window. A weatherproof and extremely durable 6.5” color/infrared TFT Monitor per requirements: 12 VDC Resolution (dots): 1200 (Hor.) x 234 (Vert.) Brightness: 450 NIT Operating temperature -4°F to 176°F. The power supply is one (1) High capacity NiMH rechargeable battery and smart charger with a 2nd, emergency back-up power supply that can hold (8) AA alkaline batteries or Lithium batteries. The video-out jack (normal RCA composite) can record the video to a VCR, a camcorder or a small digital recording device.

The Telescopic Pole is expandable from three (3) feet to ten (10) feet. It allows a 6’ human to have a viewing position 16' above the ground. A chest harness and vest clamp for mounting the monitor onto the front or back of a uniform or load-bearing vest is included with a carrying case that holds all plus a two (2) year warranty and thirty (30) day unconditional money-back guarantee. N.T.O.A. member tested and recommended. Built in the U.S.A. On www.tacview.com - The new site includes product information, products specifications and media downloads, testimonials, contact info and more. Please visit www.tacview.com.