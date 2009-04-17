Applied DNA Sciences Opens Authentication Laboratory in Yorkshire, UK

Immediately Begins Testing Bank Notes Recovered by UK Police

Stony Brook, NY--(Marketwire) - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (OTCBB: APDN), a provider of DNA security solutions, announced today that it has opened an authentication laboratory in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, UK. This laboratory will produce forensic evidence of originality and product identity, and will be operated by APDN’s subsidiary, Applied DNA Sciences Europe Ltd. Located at the Textile Centre of Excellence, this new facility will be utilized to service all of APDN’s business, including the immediate goals of expanding both the SigNature® DNA and BioMaterial GenoTyping® Textile programs, and providing authentication services for the Cash-In-Transit industry.

Tony Benson, Risk Director for Loomis UK, stated, “DNA stands strongly on its own merit as the ultimate reality check. Loomis uses SigNature DNA in its cash boxes to ensure that when cash is stolen it is stained with the DNA and that criminals who come into contact with the cash are also stained with the DNA. This is a significant deterrent to criminals, as they stand a far greater chance of being convicted if they attempt a robbery against Loomis.”

Loomis chose to use SigNature DNA because it offers far superior qualities in comparison to other taggants. Loomis won an award for its use of SigNature DNA from the International Association of Currency Affairs at their recent conference in Prague for “Best New Product, Process or Currency System.”

DNA is a form of forensic evidence trusted by police and recognized by international courts around the world. Once it is applied onto any surface, DNA resists removal. SigNature DNA is distinct from every other taggant in the market because every mark is unique, cannot be copied, or re-engineered. SigNature DNA withstands testing at physicochemical extremes and can be authenticated in a diverse range of substrates.

“SigNature DNA provides Loomis’ customers and employees with the ‘peace of mind’ they deserve and assists the UK Police in detecting crime and convicting criminals,” commented Tony Benson.

SigNature DNA is combined with “degradation” dyes that leave a visible stain on currency which is the hallmark used by banks to remove the note from circulation. Included in the DNA-dye complex are invisible dyes used by the UK Police to verify DNA-marked notes. SigNature DNA is sprayed onto currency in ATMs or Cash Transport boxes whenever they are disturbed.

Expansion into the UK will help APDN better serve its growing international market throughout Europe and support a number of new corporate objectives. APDN will begin immediately testing recovered bank notes to assist UK Police in prosecuting apprehended suspects to the fullest extent of the law.

Bill Macbeth, Managing Director, Textile Centre of Excellence, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Applied DNA Sciences to this facility, and I congratulate the team on successfully growing their business and reputation in DNA Authentication here in Yorkshire.”

Fiona Macleod, the UK Vice Consul Trade and Investment stated, “We are impressed with the technology that Applied DNA Sciences provides to help the UK economy, from Cash-In-Transit, right through to ensuring Made-In-Britain products are genuine. UK Trade and Investment, together with Yorkshire Forward, welcome Applied DNA Sciences to the UK and look forward to assisting them with future developments.”

About Loomis

Loomis offers products and services that provide complete cash logistics solutions for financial institutions, retailers and other commercial enterprises. Loomis is present in twelve European countries and in the USA and has just over 20,000 employees. Loomis, is a world leading Cash Handling Organisation and in the UK handles over £150 billion in cash annually. To learn more, go to www.loomis.com. Loomis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange’s MidCap list.

About APDN

APDN sells patented DNA security solutions to protect products, brands and intellectual property from counterfeiting and diversion. SigNature DNA is a botanical mark used to authenticate products in a unique manner that essentially cannot be copied. APDN also provides BioMaterial GenoTyping™ by detecting genomic DNA in natural materials to authenticate finished products. Both technologies protect brands and products in a wide range of industries and provide a forensic chain of evidence that can be used to prosecute perpetrators. To learn more, go to www.adnas.com.

