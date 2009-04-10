CDEX Announces Final Design Approval and Initial Shipment of Decatur Electronics ID2 Meth ScannerTM

TM

Tuscon, AZ--(Marketwire) - CDEX Inc. (OTCBB: CEXI), www.cdexinc.com, announces approval of the final design for the first generation Decatur Electronics ID2 Meth Scanner™ with initial shipment to Decatur Electronics scheduled within a week. The ID2 Meth Scanner is a handheld, battery-operated device that detects trace quantities of methamphetamine while in the scan mode. Decatur is the exclusive distributor of the ID2 Meth Scanner to the law enforcement market in North America and a nonexclusive worldwide distributor (see http://cdexinc.com/pages/pr_current.html). Decatur Electronics, www.decaturradar.com, headquartered in Decatur, Illinois is also a leading manufacturer of radar speed detectors and in-car video surveillance equipment for law enforcement applications.

“CDEX is pleased to partner with Decatur Electronics in the sales and distribution of the ID2 Meth Scanner,” said Tim Shriver, CDEX COO. “We believe that the ID2 product line, including the Meth Scanner, will be very successful in both the law enforcement and property inspection markets. This marks another first for the ID2 product line -- supplying an OEM product to a world class distribution partner. As we continue to develop additional product lines from our patented technologies, we will explore this distribution model where we can get more rapid expansion through known worldwide distribution partners such as Decatur and its parent company Bowmer & Kirkland, Ltd., www.bandk.co.uk.”

For more information regarding the ID2 Meth Scanner, please visit http://www.decaturradar.com/decatur/news_profile.php?id=55.

About CDEX

CDEX develops, manufactures and globally distributes products to the healthcare and security markets. The ValiMed™ product line provides life-saving validation of high-risk medications and returned narcotics. The ID2 ™ product line detects trace amounts or illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine. CDEX expects to advance its patented technologies to serve additional markets. To meet its plans, CDEX must strengthen its financial position as stated periodically in its SEC filings. For more information, visit www.cdexinc.com.

Non-historical statements are forward-looking, as defined in federal securities laws, and generally can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans, " “may,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” and similar words. These statements pose risks and uncertainties that cannot be accurately predicted or quantified and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effectiveness, profitability and marketability of products, the protection of intellectual property and proprietary information, and other risks detailed periodically in filings with the SEC. There is no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.