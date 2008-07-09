New Multi-Lite™ Forensic Inspection Kit Features Flashlight with Six Interchangeable LED Heads

http://www.spectroline.com Westbury, New York—Spectronics Corporation has introduced the OPTIMAX™ Multi-Lite™ Forensic Inspection Kit, featuring a flashlight with six Qwik-Connect™ interchangeable LED lamp heads and three snap-on contrast filters (yellow, orange and red). This portable, versatile kit is ideal for crime-scene investigation, gathering potential evidence and forensic laboratory work.

The LEDs provide six single-wavelength light sources: UV-A (365 nm), blue (450 nm), green (525 nm), amber (590 nm), red (630 nm) and white light (400-700 nm). The various light sources are useful for specific applications. For example, blue light detects bodily fluids, bite marks, bruising and more, while red light helps pinpoint hair and fibers on documents.

The cordless, lightweight (only 15 oz) flashlight features ultra-high-flux LED technology. An Electronic Intensity Stabilizer assures consistent performance with the highest UV intensity and brightness, even on a low battery charge. This “take it anywhere” flashlight has a corrosion-resistant, anodized aluminum lamp body, which stands up to heavy use in the field. Powered by a NiMH battery, it provides 90 minutes of continuous service between charges.

The model OFK-6000 inspection kit comes complete with a cordless flashlight body, six interchangeable LED heads, three contrast filters, AC and DC battery chargers and four pairs of spectacles, all conveniently packed in a padded carrying case.

For more information about the OPTIMAX™ Multi-Lite™ Forensic Inspection Kit, call toll-free 1-800-274-8888. Outside the United States and Canada, call 516-333-4840. Website at www.spectroline.com.