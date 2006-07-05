Memex Hosts Web Event To Highlight Role Of Intelligence In Protecting Officer Safety

Information sharing crucial to officer safety, and the fight against crime and terrorism

VIENNA, Va. - Memex, Inc., the leading worldwide provider of intelligence management and analysis solutions, today announced the second in a series of no cost web seminars (webinars) exclusively for law enforcement professionals at 11 a.m. EDT on July 20th.

The Webinar series; “MemeX Files: Live!” is hosted by noted investigative journalist Julian Sher. He will interview Sergeant Ray Cook, Supervisor of the Intelligence Unit at the Pennsylvania State Police, and Deputy Chief John A. Livingood from the Abington Township Police. They will discuss the common intelligence and information sharing challenges faced by local and state agencies, and their investigators.

Law enforcement officers in the U.S. are encouraged to join the seminar and actively participate by posting comments and questions to Sher and the panelists during the webinar.

David Steven, Marketing Manager with Memex, Inc. said: “The resounding consensus from our last webinar was that information sharing and early warning among law enforcement agencies have never been more crucial. This webinar will highlight the importance of officer safety intelligence alerts, and our experts will discuss the future of information sharing between Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies.”

The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC) has made its mission to disseminate intelligence to those who need it. During the webinar, the Pennsylvania officials will describe how informed thinking about intelligence and a proactive approach to information sharing can enhance agency partnerships - from getting adjacent jurisdictions to share information to de-conflicting cases and saving lives.

The free, one-hour seminar also will cover:

Practical observations on the role of a 24x7 intelligence center in a state with more than 1,200 police departments

How the daily PaCIC intelligence bulletin is helping crack unsolved crimes and facilitate communication between agencies

The operational impact of officer safety intelligence alerts

How to make collaboration and cooperation work in a constantly changing and increasingly virtual environment

