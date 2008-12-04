Hunt’s Photo and Video Becomes Dealer for Cutting-Edge Crime Fighting Solutions

(MELROSE) – Massachusetts law enforcement agencies have a new ally in the fight against crime: Hunt’s Photo and Video.

The Melrose-based digital imaging equipment retailer, New England’s largest, has recently been named a registered dealer for two revolutionary products that eliminate errors and dramatically enhance the accuracy of the booking and interviewing process.

Never-Fail Hunter System SmartShot™ Mugshot System

SmartShot™ from Hunter Systems Group, Inc. of Marshfield, MA, takes the guesswork out of mugshots by enabling law enforcement agencies to create uniform photos that comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) requirements.

Comprising a camera, mounting hardware and software, Hunter SmartShot™ automates the picture-taking process and eliminates common errors in pose, lighting, background, depth of field, pixel size, compression algorithm, aspect ratio and more. In addition, the easy-to-use Hunter SmartShot™ can be readily integrated into existing records management systems or stand alone with its own state-of-the-art management system.

Hunter SmartShot™’s new capabilities eliminate some of the variables that have hampered the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in the past, says Stan Goldberg, sales manager for Law Enforcement, Medical and Audio Visual integration at Hunt’s.

“Hunter SmartShot™ makes every officer a mugshot pro,” he explains. “It produces high quality photos that can be blown up to any size and standardizes head and shoulder photos so you’ll never again hear a defense attorney say, ‘My client’s picture was different from the others and that’s why he or she got picked.’ It’s a way to level the field for both law enforcement agencies and the people who get arrested.”

Hunter SmartShot also saves time and simplifies the picture-taking process. “The officer just hits a button on the computer and the photo is stored right into a mugshot folder,” Goldberg says. “You don’t even have to take the card out of the camera.”

Available through Hunt’s Photo and Video, Hunter SmartShot™ is affordably priced for the needs of small and large law enforcement agencies. To find out more about Hunter SmartShot™ and other law enforcement imaging solutions from Hunt’s, contact Goldberg at sgoldberg@wbhunt.com, 800-221-1830, or 617-680-4627.

CaseCracker Crystal-Clear Interview Recordings

The new CaseCracker Interview Management System from Hunt’s helps law enforcement agencies build better cases and increase conviction rates by providing accurate, dependable documentation of custodial police interviews.

The easy-to-use digital video recording and management tool from Cardinal Peak of Colorado enables jurors to see exactly how a person looked and acted during police questioning. CaseCracker’s user-friendly operating system also provides ready access and review of tapes so investigators can instantly return to any point in the recording after the interview has ended.

“This is a great feature that saves precious time when officers are searching for important information,” Goldberg says. “It allows them to quickly go back and find exactly what they need even in long interviews.”

Further easing the process is CaseCracker’s sophisticated computerized note-taking system that eliminates the need for handwritten notes.

“It frees officers from the distraction of writing by allowing them to type in their comments during or after the interview,” Goldberg explains. “The interviewers are able to focus more fully on the subject and what is being said.” In addition, the CaseCracker enables other investigators to discreetly prompt the primary interviewer without interrupting the session’s flow. The CaseCracker’s simple to use, reliable system increases law enforcement accountability while protecting officers from claims of misconduct, coercion or abuse.

Goldberg, a longtime expert in designing and delivering cutting-edge digital imaging and interview room solutions, says the new CaseCracker and SmartShot™ systems will broaden the horizons as Hunt’s expands into the law enforcement market.

“Hunt’s has always been a premier imaging equipment supplier. Now we’re putting systems together and selling law enforcement solutions. It will be put us in a whole different business environment,” he says.

To find out more about the CaseCracker Interview Management System, contact Goldberg at sgoldberg@wbhunt.com, 800-221-1830, or 617-680-4627.

ABOUT HUNT’S PHOTO AND VIDEO

Hunt’s Photo and Video is the largest specialty retailer of photo, video and digital imaging products in New England. Family owned and operated for three generations, Hunt’s is headquartered in Melrose, MA, with branches in Boston, Cambridge and Hadley, MA, Providence, RI, So. Portland, ME, and Manchester, NH.



Serving beginners, students, hobbyists and professional photographers throughout the United States, Hunt’s has created its own picture of success with competitive pricing, sales expertise and exceptional customer service. Visit Hunt’s online at www.huntsphotoandvideo.com.