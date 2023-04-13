ShotSpotter changes corporate name to SoundThinking and launches SafetySmart Platform for safer neighborhoods

FREMONT, Calif. – ShotSpotter, Inc., a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership, today announced a rebranding and name change to SoundThinking™. The new name reflects the company’s focus on public safety through industry-leading law enforcement tools and community-focused solutions for non-law enforcement entities to utilize for a holistic approach to violence prevention, social services and economic assistance.

As part of its corporate rebrand, SoundThinking is proud to introduce its SafetySmart Platform™, an integrated suite of four data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be more efficient, effective, and equitable in driving positive public safety outcomes. The company’s flagship acoustic gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter, will retain its name as a product.

“ShotSpotter established the acoustic gunshot detection category more than 25 years ago,” said SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark. “As the public safety landscape has evolved, we have evolved with it. In a time of rising crime, police staffing shortages, and the need for greater transparency and accountability, we are offering a platform of data-driven technologies that can make the policing profession better by helping law enforcement improve their community partnerships and above all, protect residents in the community. At SoundThinking, we are passionate about helping law enforcement and civic leadership couple technology with best practices to strive for optimal public safety outcomes.”

“SoundThinking is the perfect name for a company that has mentored us to change the way we think about responding to gun violence,” said Melron Kelly, Deputy Chief of the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department. “We used to prioritize our response to gunfire to solely make arrests, but with the tools and counsel of SoundThinking, our response is more comprehensive and now focuses on saving lives and increasing community trust in our agency.”

“SoundThinking’s SafetySmart platform is a game-changer in terms of the success of our mission,” said John Bush, director of Savannah, Georgia’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. “It’s not just about law enforcement anymore. SafetySmart brings law enforcement and community organizations together to effectively prevent violence and save lives.”

With a holistic focus on public safety, SoundThinking’s new SafetySmart Platform goes well beyond the leading acoustic gunshot detection service, ShotSpotter®. It includes the leading law enforcement search engine, CrimeTracer™, the comprehensive investigation management system, CaseBuilder™, and patrol management and analysis software, ResourceRouter™. More information on these offerings can be found below:

In conjunction with the brand update, SoundThinking has also launched a new official company website. To learn more and explore the new site, visit www.soundthinking.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. We are trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.