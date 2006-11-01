Monadnock® Introduces New 3XT Colorized Power Safety Tip®

Colorized Tip Improves Skill Performance for Auto-Locking Baton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monadnock® today announced its new 3xT colorized Power Safety Tip® developed specifically for the AutoLock®, its high-tech, patented premium baton.

For the first time, Mondanock has brought together the psychology deterrents of sound and sight to create a superior defensive tool called the AutoLock 3xT. The distinct lime-green Power Safety Tip allows criminal justice officers to improve their skill performance by focusing on the baton’s tip during skill demonstrations, practice and/or on the job. The Power Safety Tip has the same weight-forward performance as the original Monadnock black Power Safety Tip that improves kinetic energy transfer at the moment of impact.

The 3xT colorized Power Safety Tip is currently featured on the Monadnock Web site, www.batons.com.

