Bullrun M2/TASER Team Supporting TASER Foundation This Year

With the Bullrun 2010 Live Event only two months away, more and more teams are filling the spots on this year’s starting grid. Al Kenney and Mike Kalfus will be piloting an electric blue 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage on this year’s rally from New York to Las Vegas.

These guys just missed out on last year’s festivities – and are very eager to get a taste of the Bullrun. They have had all year to prepare for their inaugural rally, and prepared they will be! One of the team’s strongest assets is navigator Mike Kalfus who won the 1998 Nobel Prize for his work in the aeronautical engineering aerospace field. According to driver; Al Kenney, Mike a very intelligent guy who is skilled in finding the fastest way to get from point A to point B. The route that Bullrun has in store this year will put Mike to the test!

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage is a car that many have come to know from the more recent James Bond films. That is why Al and Mike have decided to be car number 007 on this year’s rally. They have both been practicing her majesty’s English just for the Bullrun! We can expect to see some James Bond style on this year’s event as well! Of course, what is a 007 car without the gadgets? That is why Al and Mike will be outfitting the Aston Martin with an assortment of top secret equipment to avoid encounters with the law – something that James Bond never had to concern himself with. They will also have the standard machine guns in the grill, revolving license plate,and who could forget the oil slick out the exhaust pipes!

Both Al and Mike currently run M2 Worldwide, a strategic marketing company. Strategy is sure to be one of Team M2/Taser’s strongest assets. “We are the thinking/planning team,” says Al, “so I’d say race strategy will be our biggest asset!”

Team M2/Taser will surely be a front-runner this year along with Bullrun’s other highly competitive teams. Al and Mike are determined to win the Bullrun Navigator Award this year and will stop at nothing to attain Bullrun’s highest honour.

Al and Mike wil be supporting the Taser foundation this year – a charity that supports law enforcement officer’s families in North America who were killed in the line of duty. 100% of all donations go directly the needy families. Both Al and Mike want to give back to their community, and raising awareness for the Taser Foundation is a great way for them to do this!

Bullrunners, look out for Team M2/Taser on this year’s rally! They have the car and the driving/ navigational skills to be in the running for the Navigator Award. Best of luck to you Al and Mike!