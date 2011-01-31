Lehigh Valley Health Network Purchases the Laser Energetics’ Dazer Laser Guardian

Mercerville, NJ – Laser Energetics, Inc. (Pink Sheets: LNGT - News) announced that the Company has executed a sales contract with Lehigh Valley Health Network. Lehigh Valley Health Network will be conducting a Dazer Laser Tactics Program with the Dazer Laser® Guardian to determine how to effectively deploy this technology within its hospital system.

Robert D. Battis, CEO of Laser Energetics, stated, “This technology provides the perfect solution for security within the hospital system. The vision of management to use this technology at The Lehigh Valley Health Network should be applauded. Their network consists of 3 hospitals and has many connections to other healthcare networks. ”“We should deliver the order in the March/April period and look forward to the feedback we receive from the Lehigh Valley Health Network”.

Gerald Kresge, Director Corporate Security for Lehigh Valley Health Network, stated, “The Dazer Laser® Guardian was designed to be a Non Lethal – Less Violent™ technology, hence it will fit perfectly within the hospital system to provide security in a humane way that is representative of hospital policy. We look forward to developing tactics to effectively deploy this technology designed to prevent injury to patients and staff.”

About Laser Energetics

The Company has a primary focus on its Dazer Laser® – Light Fighting Technologies, the “Ultimate Non-Lethal – Less Violent®” Weapons Serving Humanity, its Alexandrite Laser technology and its applications associated with Remote Sensing, Pill Marking, and Photo Acoustic Imaging. In addition, the company is focused on its Total Reflectance Transmitter (TRT) technology. Laser Energetics has and continues to develop a comprehensive and strategic laser product line that addresses laser applications in Industry, Science, Medicine, Homeland Security and the Military. More information about the company is available on the Internet at www.laserenergetics.com.