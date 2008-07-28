Registration Open for Forensic Investigation Course Hosted by TASER

TASER Forensic Investigation of TASER Devices Hosted by TASER International

When:

Friday, August 15th, 2008

9:00AM - 3:00PM

Where:

TASER International Headquarters

17800 N. 85th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Cost:

$150 per person

The TASER device forensic course will provide information and technical data for TASER device related investigations. The information contained within this course is advanced and it is suggested that the participant have some understanding of TASER devices before attending the course. Forensic scientists, crimes scene technicians, homicide investigators, internal affairs investigators and administrators will benefit from this course.

This will include but not limited to:

• Instruction on how TASER devices record firing data

• Firing data analysis and troubleshooting

• Information on what evidence to collect

• How to properly interpret and store TASER device evidence

• TASER cartridge wire and probe analysis

• TASER device event reconstruction

For registration, please visit the following link: http://www.taser.com/training/Pages/allevents.aspx?State=ACADEMY. Please contact the Hilton Garden Inn for hotel rates at 480-515-4944.

If you have any questions or would like more information on training courses at the TASER Academy, please visit www.TASER.com or email Training@TASER.com.

