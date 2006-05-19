TASER International Receives Four International Orders For TASER X26 Devices

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that it received four export re-orders for TASER® X26 devices and accessories totaling more than $1,050,000 from international law enforcement agencies.

“These re-orders from four different countries come as the test and evaluation programs provide successful uses in the fundamental premise that TASER devices reduce injuries and save lives for both law enforcement officers and suspects in their respective communities. We are pleased with the follow-on orders from these four countries of our life-saving TASER technology and we expect to see continued growth throughout the world,” said Tom Smith, president and co-founder of TASER International.

The orders announced today are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2006.