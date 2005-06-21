TASER International Receives Four Orders for TASER™ X26 Conducted Energy Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices, today announced that it received four orders for TASER™ X26 devices. Orders received were from the Calgary Police Service, Honolulu Police Department, Houston Police Department and an unnamed law enforcement agency.

The Calgary Police Service in Alberta, Canada placed its first order for 150 TASER X26 devices and accessories for its department of 1,200 officers. The Honolulu Police Department’s follow-on order includes 134 TASER X26 devices and accessories. The Honolulu Police Department now deploys 229 TASER X26 devices for its agency with over 2,000 officers. The Houston Police Department, with the largest deployment of TASER X26 devices in the U.S. for its 4,786 officers, issued a follow-on order for Air Cartridges and accessories.

In addition, an unnamed law enforcement agency with over 500 officers placed an order for 320 TASER X26 devices and accessories. This order is an initial purchase of TASER technology after a period of testing and evaluation of TASER devices and will create a full deployment at the patrol level.

“We are excited to see two new agencies on board with initial deployments and two follow-on orders by Honolulu and Houston police departments for TASER technology,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We continue to see that TASER technology is helping to keep the brave men and women of law enforcement safe by reducing injuries and saving lives every day.

“As we have stated previously, we have experienced a significant disruption in our business during the first half of this year, however, we are now beginning to see a stabilization in revenue. We expect second quarter 2005 revenue to be slightly higher than first quarter 2005 and we are encouraged to see new customers moving forward with TASER programs,” concluded Smith.

These four orders received totaled approximately $1,000,000. All orders are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2005.

