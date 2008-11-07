TASER International to Showcase New Innovative Products and Concepts at the IACP Conference in San Diego

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), the market leader in advanced electronic control devices, will showcase several new innovative products and concepts at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference in San Diego, November 9 - 11.

TASER International will demonstrate its new products and concepts in Booth 4305 in the San Diego Convention Center during the IACP conference.

Products and concepts to be showcased include:

TASER® AXON™ -- The TASER AXON is an on officer tactical computing platform that initially combines audio and video recording capabilities which integrates with existing communications platforms. The technology allows officers to record audio and video of critical incidents from the visual perspective of the officer. The intent of the AXON is to be an information multiplier for the officer providing an unbiased view of situations that the officer chooses to record.

TASER® Controlled Digital Power Magazine CDPM™ -- The CDPM is an added on accessory for the TASER® X26E™ device. The CDPM has the same functions as the DPM™ (Digital Power Magazine); however, the CDPM features a safety lanyard designed to secure the device to an officer. If a prisoner or suspect attempts to take the TASER X26E device away and breaks the lanyard connection, the system is designed to instantly deactivate the X26E. Orders are now being taken for the CDPM with shipments expected by the end of this year.

TASER® Shockwave™ -- The Shockwave is the first generation of the new TASER Remote Area Denial (TRAD) technology. With the push of a button at a stand-off distance of up to 100 meters, the Shockwave unit deploys multiple standard TASER® cartridges that are oriented across an area arc. Full area coverage is provided to instantaneously incapacitate multiple personnel within that region.

TASER® XREP™, also known as the eXtended Range Electronic Projectile -- is a self-contained wireless projectile that deploys from a 12-gauge shotgun. It delivers the same Neuro Muscular Incapacitation as our handheld TASER X26, but can be delivered to a distance of 75 feet (22.5 meters).

Further information on all TASER products can be found at www.TASER.com.

“The AXON is the next great innovative step in law enforcement technology,” stated Rick Smith, CEO and Founder of TASER International. “It will help provide revolutionary digital evidence collection, storage and retrieval for law enforcement. Used alongside other TASER devices, law enforcement officers will now be able to protect life and protect truth.”

“We are excited to be taking orders for our new TASER CDPM system that enables officer’s additional protection if their TASER device is ever compromised,” added Smith. “Being able to showcase a variety of products that we have been working on for the past year to a distinguished audience of law enforcement personal is rewarding in itself. We will continue to enhance and engineer products available for officer use in the field that will help them protect lives.”

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.