Wisconsin Department of Justice Law Enforcement Standards Board Issues Electronic Control Device Recommendations

Unanimous Vote for Use of Force, Training and Disturbance Resolution Guidelines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced its support of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Law Enforcement Standards Board’s recommendations for training for employment of an electronic control devices, including TASER(TM) brand devices, by law enforcement officers in Wisconsin. The Law Enforcement Standards Board unanimously approved the recommendations yesterday. An advisory committee consisting of law enforcement personnel and trainers developed the recommendations for the Law Enforcement Standards Board following a series of public hearings and meetings over the past nine months.

Specifically, the recommendations approved by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board are:

1. Refer to devices such as the TASER as electronic control devices. 2. Make some form of training in the use of electronic control devices a mandatory part of the basic law enforcement training curriculum. 3. Create a new category D for Intervention Options [entitled “Control Devices” to include OC spray (pepper spray)]. 4. Place electronic control devices in the new category D. 5. In association with the Training and Standards Bureau, define “active resistance,” the criterion for employment of control devices, with focus on physical, non-compliant behavior. 6. Improve the Disturbance Resolution Model and related training by revising Approach Considerations and Follow-Through Considerations to include recognition of and response to medically significant behavior. 7. Initiate a critical re-appraisal of “positional asphyxia” and “restraint asphyxia” and the role of these concepts in defense and arrest tactics and related law enforcement training.

The board’s recommendations specific can be reviewed at: https://wilenet.org/html/taser/TSReport.pdf

“I am greatly encouraged that TASER technology is recognized as an expeditious use of force alternative that minimizes injuries to suspects and officers,” said Tom Smith, President of TASER International. “The recommendations suggested by the board clearly help define the role of electronic control devices in the law enforcement resolution model. Wisconsin is leading the way in progressive law enforcement actions by recommending state-wide electronic control device training and awareness of potentially dangerous medical conditions such as ‘excited delirium.’”

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects and reduces litigation costs. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.