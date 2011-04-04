ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Emergency Vehicle Supply for State of Florida

ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions a St. Louis Missouri based GPS tracking company announces its new partnership with Emergency Vehicle Supply (EVS) a industry leading supplier of law enforcement and government vehicle Accessories. EVS is now the exclusive distributor for all ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions in the State of Florida.

EVS has integrated the ShadowOps FleetSync Vehicle Tracking System to their line of vehicle products and launched a new branch of the company to facilitate sale of the ShadowOps TAGv2 to Law Enforcement Investigators in the State of Florida.