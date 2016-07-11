Introducing TAG’s newest tablet, TAG GD3030 10.1" IP65 Windows tablet

Public Safety requires equipment that can travel with personnel in vehicle and on foot, and can be relied upon in time-sensitive emergencies in any location. In addition, regulations and records result in a lot of paperwork and data collection that can be time consuming for workers that could be busy elsewhere.

TAG Global Systems introduces the TAG GD3030. The latest IP65 tablet is equipped with new features and multi-functional inputs for stationary and mobile applications. It includes long battery life, no gap communication, unrivaled viewability, and superb powerful display. It comes standard with GPS, Wifi, Bluetooth®, Windows™ 10, RS232, front and rear cameras, 4GB memory. It has optional 4G LTE, Smart card reader, bar code reader, NFC, and mag stripe reader.

TAG GD3030 rugged tablets provide Public Safety with a mobile hardware solution that enables data to be captured and processed at the scene instantly. The rugged design is built for all types of environments, so your data is protected against failure in critical emergency situations. Paired with our extensive vehicle mounting and docking options, TAG GD3030 rugged tablets are fully equipped to boost efficiency in critical circumstances.

There will be more information coming soon to tagglobalsystems.com on the TAG GD3030. Please direct all questions, at this time, by calling 1-800-630-4708.

About TAG Global Systems

With over 20 years industry experience and valued relationships with innovative Fortune 100 technology leaders, TAG is confident that what we are striving for is well within our reach.At TAG, we understand technology too. With this understanding, we are striving to provide you cutting edge, state of the art products that push the boundaries of conventional thinking. We are striving to provide a customer experience that exceeds expectations regarding product quality, service and value.