Xplore offers dramatically increased performance for category-leading 12” rugged tablet with new Intel® PCIe Solid State Drives

Doubles the performance and capacity of XSLATE R12 with new 1TB SSD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) and Intel Corporation (INTC) today announced that the fastest rugged tablet available today, the Windows®-powered XSLATE R12, is gaining another significant boost in speed, power and storage capacity as Xplore becomes the first rugged tablet manufacturer to integrate Intel® PCIe Solid State Drives (SSD) into its portfolio. The performance-accelerating Intel PCIe SSDs are now shipping as a standard feature on all XSLATE R12 Intel Core® Series i7 models, including a new 1TB configuration option. The new drives deliver over 2X improvement in disk performance, and when combined with the i7 vPro processor, a 48% improvement in overall system performance.

“Xplore is deeply committed to bringing the latest technology and innovation to our rugged mobile customers, and that is demonstrated once again with our new enhancements to the XSLATE R12,” explained John Graff, vice president of marketing at Xplore. “Our long-standing technology collaboration with Intel is delivering improved productivity and performance to applications that require significant data storage and/or data processing, especially those used by manufacturers, utilities, first responders and field service organizations.”

Some of the mobile workers who will immediately benefit from the Intel PCIe SSD-equipped XSLATE R12 include those who:

Opt not to store data in the cloud, either due to security concerns or application design, and instead need to store locally on the rugged tablet;

Frequently rely on data- and graphics-intensive applications, such as those used to generate 3D CAD drawings or GIS location intelligence; or

Have historically been forced to delete files to make room for the large amount of inspection, investigation or quality control photos and videos captured in a day’s work.

“The Xplore XSLATE R12 with an Intel Core i7-7600U processor and an Intel 600p Series PCIe-based SSD is, by far, the fastest rugged tablet we have ever tested,” noted Conrad H. Blickenstorfer, editor, RuggedPCReview.com. “It’s amazing how Xplore’s proactive adoption of leading edge technology is boosting rugged tablet performance to levels thought impossible just a short time ago.”

The Intel-powered XSLATE R12 is prepared to multi-task in any demanding work environment, whether that be in hand or in a Secure Mobile Dock. It’s equipped with pen and touch capabilities and backed by a Bluetooth™- connected keyboard that’s always on call when needed to complete more data-intensive tasks. The standard hot-swappable battery is critical for long shifts while the large, outdoor-viewable display is protected by Corning® Gorilla Glass® for damage-resistant, day-and-night viewing. This highly flexible rugged tablet also features more connectivity options than others in its class, including antenna pass-through capabilities, an RJ-45 and True Serial port dongle, and a SlateMate barcode reader and HF RFID reader combo. The XSLATE R12 is available with multiple internal configurations, including a 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7 vPro processor with Windows® 10 and 6th generation Intel Core i5 with Windows 7, 8.1 or Windows 10.

*According to Passmark testing conducted in July 2017.

