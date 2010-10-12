Defense Group Inc. to Launch Tactical Aide and Collaboration Toolset for Hostage Negotiations

Defense Group Inc (DGI) has launched its newest software product at the National Tactical Officers Association conference in Pittsburgh, PA called Tactical Aide and Collaboration Toolset (TACT©).

DGI’s flagship product CoBRA software has supported the first responder community focused on response to chemical, biological, radiological and explosives devices for ten years. This new solution will offer software tools and resources to an entirely new law enforcement community, the crisis negotiation team.

Based on guidance from the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), the DGI’s TACT© product assists the crisis negotiation team in management of hostage and barricade incidents, by providing digital tools specific to the crisis negotiation team.

TACT consists of negotiation aides, a digital situation board, chat, tools and incident data recording for the coach and the primary negotiator. Tactical Aide and Collaboration Toolset is designed for use in situations such as the August 2010 hostage stand-off at the Discovery Channel offices in Maryland which involved hostages and homemade explosives.

A throw phone can be connected to the TACT system to record dialog. These audio files can be added to the video and picture collaboration between tactical and off-site team members, thus allowing quick dissemination of intel to appropriate players for complete situational awareness. The Throw Phone Recorder tool can also be used to replay or email recorded conversations with the suspect for play back for psychiatric analysis, whether the doctor is on site of incident or across the country. Additional tool provides stand-off distance information to the team should explosives be involved.

The tools are meant to be used by the entire crisis negotiation team, with tools for the team leader, primary, coach, situation board maker, scribe, PIO, and more. It allows the entire team to collaborate worldwide by updating the negotiator with relevant information, while automatically recording all proceedings for later review. Sticky Note and Chat tools allow team to share and record information without breaking radio silence. Tool are all designed to support the negotiation team’s efforts and ensure a safe and secure outcome.

The Tactical Aide and Collaboration Toolset (TACT©) will be available for purchase by Negotiators starting November 1st, but teams can begin receiving product demonstrations immediately by contacting Defense Group Inc’s CoBRA division.

To learn more about TACT or CoBRA, contact:

Neil Cohen

Director of Business Development

Defense Group Inc. / CoBRA Software

877-233-5789 X195

Neil.Cohen@defensegp.com

A brief CoBRA overview video available at: http://www.defensegroupinc.com/cobra/overview.cfm

Defense Group Inc, a veteran-owned business, has been supporting America’s responders for 20 years.

