Motorola Solutions and the Motorola Solutions Foundation Contribute $15 Million to the National Law Enforcement Museum

Washington, DC—Oct. 11, 2012—The National Law Enforcement Museum, which currently is under construction in Washington and planned to open in 2015, has received a $15 million contribution from Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) and the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions.

The funding provided by Motorola Solutions will help support the museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through interactive exhibits, historical artifacts, research and diverse educational programming. The contribution announced today brings the total to $18 million that Motorola Solutions and the Motorola Solutions Foundation have provided to support the museum’s public education effort.

KEY FACTS

In 2000, Congress and President Bill Clinton authorized the establishment of a National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, paving the way for the nation’s largest and most comprehensive museum honoring the duty and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers.

The museum will incorporate cutting-edge interactive exhibitions and state-of-the-art audio and visual programs to bridge the gap between law enforcement’s past and present. It will also provide a public forum for discussions, lectures and conferences; conduct education programs to chronicle the gripping accounts of the profession’s most defining moments; and offer in-depth research opportunities in law enforcement history and safety.

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is contributing $10 million in cash during the next few years to support the museum’s construction and programming costs. In addition, Motorola Solutions is donating $5 million in products and services to enhance and complement the communications, visitor experience and staff capabilities at the museum.

Motorola is the First Founding Partner of the National Law Enforcement Museum. In 2004, the company provided a $3 million Leadership Gift as part of the museum’s “A Matter of Honor Campaign.” Today’s contribution brings the total amount of Motorola’s support to $18 million.

Supporting the National Law Enforcement Museum is just part of the commitment by Motorola Solutions and the Motorola Solutions Foundation to the law enforcement community. Since 2007, the foundation has provided more than $11 million in grants to public safety organizations in the U.S.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions

“We are all indebted to the bravery and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform and protect our communities. This contribution reinforces our commitment to them by ensuring the National Law Enforcement Museum has access to the educational tools that are needed to help the millions of visitors that are expected from around the world get a better understanding of the challenges of modern-day law enforcement.”

Craig Floyd, Chairman and CEO, National Law Enforcement Museum

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and dedication from the Motorola Solutions Foundation to the museum and the law enforcement community. American law enforcement has an important story to tell, and the museum will serve as a much-needed outlet to accomplish that effort. Together, we will honor the sacrifice and commitment of America’s law enforcement and provide an educational resource to the public for years to come.”

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

For more information about the Motorola Solutions Foundation, visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/giving

For more information about the Museum and its exhibits, visit: www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org/Resources

Video: Exhibit Presentation

Video: Honoring Heroes – The Memorial & The Museum

- # # # -

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for enterprise and government customers. Through leading-edge innovation and communications technology, it is a global leader that enables its customers to be their best in the moments that matter. Motorola Solutions trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “MSI.” To learn more, visit www.motorolasolutions.com. For ongoing news, please visit our media center or subscribe to our news feed.

About Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The company achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially science, technology, engineering and math programming. For more information on Motorola Solutions Corporate and Foundation giving, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/giving.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 55,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly underground institution located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in early 2015. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984. The Memorial Fund is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.