Request For Information for Location Technology for Law Enforcement and Corrections

Purpose

The purpose of this Request for Information (RFI) is to gather information about location technology for use by law enforcement and corrections to precisely locate and track personnel. Law Enforcement and corrections professionals have expressed interest in technologies that will support jurisdiction wide field operations, ad hoc tactical operations and facility specific applications.

To read the full Request for Information please visit www.justnet.org/RFI.pdf. For more information about the NLECTC Communications Technologies Center of Excellence, visit www.justnet.org.