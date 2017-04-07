Aladtec selected for Canada’s University Health Network (UHN) security operations

UHN uses Aladtec’s online employee scheduling and workforce management system to streamline processes to oversee 100+ security staff members at three campuses

TORONTO — Comprised of four hospitals, University Health Network (UHN) has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada. Keeping the campuses secure for over 20,000 employees, thousands of patients, and visitors is a task. Any system, process, or service to assist in this responsibility is of great value to those in the Security Department at UHN.

Scheduling and managing a group of more than 100 Security employees was a very time consuming job. “We scheduled staff using Excel spreadsheets, and we tracked call-outs using an in-house Microsoft access database. It was difficult to maintain for such a large group of staff. We also wanted our personnel to be responsible for their own time-off requests, availability, etc. - instead of contacting an administrator,” shares Dennis Virtue, Supervisor & Systems Designer, University Health Network, Toronto, Canada. “We demoed a number of software systems. We chose Aladtec because it was the only one with the features we require for scheduling our large group of Security staff members.

Most Public Safety agencies, who run their operation 24/7 have complex shift rotations. Often they schedule both full-time permanent staff and part-time casual employees. Virtue says, “We like Aladtec’s capability to schedule staff easily by using the rotation feature. We have staff that work different shifts, for example, 8 hour and 12 hour rotations, and Aladtec manages our needs very well with the ability to create multiple schedules.”

By using the Aladtec Online Employee Scheduling and Workforce Management System to automate processes, Virtue estimates his department is saving 25 hours or more every month - equalling 300 hours annually. He also adds that this time savings in labor translates thousands of dollars each year.

Aladtec offers a wide range of workforce management features including coverage alerts; time and attendance; mobile web app; staff messaging; minimum staffing alerts; advanced reporting and payroll export.

Both administrators and staff appreciate the benefits of Aladtec. “Our employees like that it’s easy to navigate. They have the ability to submit time-off and availability at their leisure from wherever they are. They no longer need to phone into a live operator to make requests or changes,” Virtue states. “We find that the time accrual feature helps us a great deal to keep track of vacation and sick time. We also discovered that the ability to track expiration dates for training, licenses, and certifications is invaluable. We use Aladtec to schedule our guards for regular rotations as well as special details for three campuses at the University Health Network. Aladtec performs seamlessly for all our needs.”

About University Health Network

UHN includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN has made it a national and international source for discovery, education, and patient care. For more information about UHN visit: www.uhn.ca

About Aladtec

They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,800 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit: www.aladtec.com