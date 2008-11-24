City of Bethel, Connecticut Implements New Public Safety Software System

Computer Information Systems Inc. chosen to provide fully integrated Public Safety Software Solution with improved Service and Management Reporting

Skokie, Illinois – The City of Bethel, Connecticut, located

just fifty (50) miles northwest of New Haven in Fairfield County, recently implemented their new Windows® Public Safety Software System from Computer Information Systems Inc. (CIS).

Frustrated with their software vendor’s support and the software’s limited features, the Bethel Police Department conducted a nearly eighteen (18) month search for a new vendor to supply a fully integrated single source solution, as well as improved service, comprehensive training and 24 by 7 by 365 maintenance. CIS was selected as Bethel’s new vendor and the CIS systems have been live and operational since June 20th, 2008, fourteen months after contract. Chief Jeffrey Finch outlined their selection process. “We began to look six months prior to the IACP 2006 Conference in Boston for a new software system. We had to get financing in place. We looked closely at four vendors, and narrowed it to CIS, based on several significant decision factors, including customer service and critical management reports. By IACP 2007 Conference in New Orleans, we were CIS customers.”

“The CIS System is performing beyond our expectations,” says Sergeant Dave Bruckenthal. The CIS Software includes Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Mobile Computer System (MCS), Crime Analysis System (CAS) and related Interfaces. This wide range of Systems provided by CIS brings the Bethel Police Department State-of-the-Art, mission critical capabilities. Due to the CIS Systems’ ease of use and advanced interoperability, the officers and dispatchers will be able to safely serve and protect the Bethel community more effectively with better communication.

Chief Finch related,” If I could give advice to agencies looking for software systems, it would be, ‘Understand what you are looking at, and looking for, in a system.’ Management Reports are critical to me. When CIS promised to deliver certain reports, we checked them out with their customers. We were satisfied that we could believe what CIS told us, and it has made all the difference.”

Sergeant Bruckenthal summarized, “We are very appreciative of everyone’s efforts to make the transition go as well as it has, and I look forward to a very good relationship with CIS for years to come.”

The Bethel Police Department becomes the first (1st) CIS Connecticut installation, but joins the growing CIS User Base of over 700 public safety agencies nationwide that rely on CIS.

About Computer Information Systems Inc.

Computer Information Systems, headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, develops, markets, maintains and supports its seamless Windows® Systems: Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Civil Process System (CPS), Jail Management System (JMS) and Mobile Computer System (MCS). Since 1985, Computer Information Systems has had a single market focus of Public Safety Software Solutions, which are being used by hundreds of agencies who rank CIS as the most trusted and reliable provider nationwide. For more information, visit www.cisusa.org.

