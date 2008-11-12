City of Tallahassee Law Enforcement Implements myDIALS

myDIALS’ Operational Metrics Solution Supports Police Department’s Crime Reduction Initiatives

LAFAYETTE, CO--(Marketwire - November 11, 2008) - myDIALS, which is pioneering a new standard in operational performance management, today announced that the City of Tallahassee (Fla.) has implemented myDIALS’ operational metrics solution to support local law enforcement’s crime reduction and operational management initiatives. As part of the City of Tallahassee’s local version of the “CompStat” program made successful in New York, the city’s Chief of Police and 14 police department staff will use myDIALS dashboards to quantitatively manage law enforcement resources, tracking daily operational and business metrics.

With myDIALS, users can view all relevant data on multiple levels, including type of crime, calls for service, response times to priority calls, and staff allocation by assigned district and shift. By correlating metrics such as staffing and response time in a single, intuitive dashboard, decision makers can more effectively prioritize operational utilization of resources.

“We’ve invested heavily into data management systems, but it’s difficult to quickly and easily get at the data we need to make decisions. It’s like driving a Ferrari at 20 miles an hour. We have the high-end systems, but now need the tools to optimize performance,” said Greg Frost, Executive Services Director, Tallahassee Police Department. “With myDIALS, we can quickly see the exact data we need, which allows our management team to ask the right questions and better focus resources.”

CompStat, originally developed by the New York City Police Department in 1994, is now a model for law enforcement agencies across the country to reduce crime, improve quality of life and increase efficiencies in personnel and resource management. “Because of significant budget reductions, we are making every effort to improve efficiency. We expect that myDIALS will be an important tool in the Police Department’s management and crime control programs,” said Frost.

myDIALS’ performance management platform -- which replaced the city’s homegrown dashboards -- presents real-time Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in context, enabling organizations to improve visibility into and analysis of law enforcement data. Delivered via Software as a Service (SaaS), myDIALS is an easy-to-implement, cost effective solution for monitoring and analyzing priority operational metrics.

“Similar to Lean Six Sigma in the manufacturing arena, CompStat is a proven methodology to optimize performance management in law enforcement. With myDIALS, the City of Tallahassee will now have a web-based tool to make sense of the overwhelming amounts of data otherwise trapped in data warehouses,” said Wayne Morris, president and CEO of myDIALS. “A new breed of BI solutions -- one that focuses on both operations and business data -- is gaining traction in more and more industries, and now crime management can be added to that list.”

About City of Tallahassee

Established in 1825, the City of Tallahassee, Fla. has a mission to provide excellent services and facilities to support a high quality of life for the community. The Tallahassee Police Department has a distinguished 164-year history of fighting crime and being a leader in innovative police services. They are recognized nationally for being the third longest accredited law enforcement agency in the country and are committed to leveraging technology as a tool for successful public safety programs. For more information, visit www.talgov.com.

About myDIALS

myDIALS is pioneering a new industry standard in operational performance management with real-time KPI visualization that combines operations and business performance metrics. Offering unparalleled usability for decision makers, the hosted software solution extracts real-time metrics and calculates KPIs and associated Key Performance Drivers (KPDs) across all business roles, processes and value streams. In conjunction with its partner ecosystem, myDIALS delivers embedded vertical industry and value stream expertise, as well as improvement methodologies and guided diagnosis to help customers gain a deeper understanding of the factors that fuel their business. With myDIALS, customers can quickly resolve operational issues and capitalize on opportunities, while maximizing the value of their existing environment. myDIALS is based in Lafayette, Colo. Visit www.mydials.com for more information.