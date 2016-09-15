Kustom Signals announces new Eyewitness Vantage Body Worn Video is now shipping

Lenexa, Kan. – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the Eyewitness Vantage, Officer Worn Video in HD, is now shipping. Eyewitness Vantage supports HD (1080p, 720p60, 720p30) as well as SD video resolution allowing agencies to select the video resolution/storagecombination that best meets their needs. Vantage also offers excellent low light capability, including a configurable day/night mode and IR LEDs. Agencies can decide to record with sensitivity similar to the human eye orcapture even more detail with these configurablefeatures.

Simple operation is a benchmark, allowing officers to focus on the task at hand and not their camera. Cold weather users will appreciate being able to operate the Vantage while leaving their gloves on.

This body camera is compact and lightweight and packed with features to help capture the officer’s perspective. Features like configurable pre-event recording(up to 30seconds), low-light recording, and capturing GPS coordinates all take place with no officer interaction. Configure the camera to include audio mute and bookmarking or disable them simplifyinguseto a single record switch – this body camera is ready to accommodate any Agency preferences and policies for body worn cameras.

Capture the whole event from the officer’s perspective with the versatile and robust Eyewitness Vantage!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com.