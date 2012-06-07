Ohio city buying robot for use by local law enforcement
Akron Police Department’s SWAT team will maintain the “robocop”
Akron Beacon Journal
The newest addition to the Akron Police Department weighs 23 pounds, is just over 2 feet long and can be thrown through windows.The department is hoping this new “robocop” will help save lives.
Akron is buying a tactical robot that will be used by law-enforcement agencies in Summit County, though it will be maintained by the Akron Police Department’s SWAT team.
Akron City Council on Monday approved the $11,445 purchase, which will be made with funds from a Summit County Emergency Management Agency grant. The city is buying the robot from RoboteX, a Palo Alto, Calif., company.
