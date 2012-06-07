Ohio city buying robot for use by local law enforcement

Akron Beacon Journal

The newest addition to the Akron Police Department weighs 23 pounds, is just over 2 feet long and can be thrown through windows.The department is hoping this new “robocop” will help save lives.

Akron is buying a tactical robot that will be used by law-enforcement agencies in Summit County, though it will be maintained by the Akron Police Department’s SWAT team.

Akron City Council on Monday approved the $11,445 purchase, which will be made with funds from a Summit County Emergency Management Agency grant. The city is buying the robot from RoboteX, a Palo Alto, Calif., company.

