Boston police department launches Mark43 records management system to support efficient workflows through modern technology

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that the Boston Police Department (BPD) has launched Mark43’s cloud-based Records Management System (RMS). BPD will be utilizing Mark43’s in-system tools for a variety of functions, including managing investigative cases and evidence such as video, images, audio, and property.

Mark43’s builds its cloud-based software to be user-friendly and save time in the moments where it is most needed. The RMS instantly gathers and stores data from the app, with updates that can be viewed by the department regardless of where the first responder may be. The RMS allows for users to remain constantly connected and share mission-critical data throughout day-to-day processes.

Mark43’s web-based RMS aids in systemized reporting, real-time updates, and evidence tracking and management, keeping information centralized and accessible at all times. Clients such as Washington D.C. have seen an 80% reduction in incident offense reporting times, saving 240,000 patrol hours each year. To maximize results, Mark43’s technology is flexible and personalizable for agency-specific needs and individual user workflows. All Mark43 agencies get access to 24/7 human support, free, no-downtime updates every two weeks, and the best support experience the industry has to offer. The implementation for BPD includes features such as tailored permissioning and the ability to hide unused fields to enhance data collection, which serves to improve the user experience across the department. BPD also selected Mark43 as part of their efforts to achieve NIBRS compliance.

Mark43’s launch in Boston continues a year of momentum for the company as it works to bring consumer-level convenience to the world of public safety, where technology has traditionally lagged behind the twenty-first century user experience. BPD is the oldest public safety department in the country, and, with over 2,700 users, it is the largest department in Massachusetts. It joins other major cities such as Washington D.C. and Seattle along with over 70 public safety agencies nationwide in choosing Mark43 technology.

“Boston’s safety is our number one priority,” said Boston Police Superintendent John Daley. “By implementing Mark43 technology into our police department, Boston is staying up to date, and saving time in the moments that matter most to provide our citizens with the service that they need and deserve.”

“Mark43 is devoted to building flexible and intuitive technology that improves officers’ daily lives,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 Cofounder and Head of Marketing. “We are particularly excited to launch our technology in Boston, having built our company ground-up, worked with the nation’s premier agencies, and fine-tuned our software since founding Mark43 at Harvard University seven years ago.”

