InterAct Enables Mohegan Tribal Police to Reduce Response Time and Streamline Coordination Between State Law Enforcement and Medical Services

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – InterAct Public Safety Systems, a leading provider of public safety and homeland security technology solutions used by local, state, national and international government agencies, today announced that the Mohegan Tribal Police has successfully utilized InterAct Public Safety Systems’ computer aided dispatch technology to enable swift, efficient emergency response. The system ensures the continued safety of the visitors and residents that inhabit the 500 acre reservation.

Officials are now able to create and file incident reports quickly and easily. Historically, the process was done manually and took up to 5 hours or more to complete. With data housed in one system, officers can easily call up information on individuals, including any past offenses. The sophisticated InterAct system also tracks incidents ranging from auto accidents to theft, detecting patterns and generating statistics that enable officials to proactively work to prepare for and minimize future events.

After reviewing five vendors, Mohegan Tribe selected InterAct based on its reasonable pricing, easy-to-use information retrieval components, intelligent reporting capabilities and the systems’ ability to coordinate with surrounding communities’ ambulance services, casino security and Connecticut State Police.

“With InterAct, our procedures have become a lot more streamlined and efficient,” said Commander Frank Gavigan of the Mohegan Tribal Police. “In the past, we used to run searches in seven different databases whenever we needed information on an individual. Now we are able to review one system, saving us a lot of time and enabling our officers to be more effective in the field. Also, we work very closely with other agencies, such as the State Police and a variety of ambulance services in neighboring communities. The ability to share information with them using data contained in the InterAct system means faster response times. This can be the difference between life and death in some situations.”

“Nowadays first-responders can’t afford to work in silos,” said Andrew “Flip” Filipowski, executive chairman and CEO of InterAct Public Safety Systems. “The people of the Mohegan Tribe and its business entity The Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort should be proud that their public safety officials have implemented a system that has the power to directly coordinate with the communities around them.”

The Mohegan Tribal Police hope to install mobile terminals in police cruisers in the near future. These systems will further empower the officers to retrieve data and update reports while in the field, allowing for less time handling administrative duties and more time actively protecting their citizens.