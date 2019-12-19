Mark43 selected over seven other vendors to implement cloud-based records management system for San Antonio Police Department

San Antonio Police Department joins three other Texas agencies in selecting Mark43 for its technical capabilities and seamless NIBRS compliance

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it

has signed and kicked off implementation of its cloud-based Records Management System (RMS) for the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). SAPD selected Mark43 over seven other software vendors for its technical capabilities, qualifications, and, importantly, seamless compliance with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Mark43’s RMS allows for efficient report writing and records organization in the cloud, all with a 0% error rate for NIBRS-compliant reporting. On December 6, 2019, Mark43 announced its inclusion in the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) NIBRS Certified Vendors List. Per the FBI, all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States will need to have NIBRS-compliant reporting by 2021. With an innovative system that is built to be NIBRS-compliant, Mark43’s clients are well on track to meet the deadline stress-free.

While Mark43 already has three client agencies in Texas, SAPD will be its largest in the state, with 2,447 sworn police officers. With over 70 clients nationwide, Mark43 has proven success for agencies of all sizes, including the departments of Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle. Mark43 offers 24/7/365 customer support and conducts ride-alongs and regular site visits to learn department needs firsthand.

San Antonio PD is scheduled to go live in less than 12 months, with seven interfaces available by that time: TriTech CAD, File-on-Q, Tx DoT Crash Entry, Bexar Co. Court, ARIES, LexisNexis DOR, and Public Notification System.

“Mark43’s functionality is exactly what we need in our day-to-day, and the fact that the data entry process matches NIBRS requirements without us even having to think about it was a huge part of our decision,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

“After a rigorous selection process, we are proud to empower our department with technology that has proven to be the most innovative and intuitive solution out there,” said San Antonio Police Department Captain Karen Falks.

“We are thrilled to bring our technology to one of the major police departments in Texas,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing at Mark43. “We stay ahead of changing compliance requirements so our partner agencies don’t have to. That’s just one of the ways we provide the best implementation and support experience of anybody in the market.”

