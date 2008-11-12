Spillman Agencies Benefit from Faster Troubleshooting, Mapping

Spillman Technologies announces partnerships with BMC, ESRI



SALT LAKE CITY – November 10, 2008 – Spillman is utilizing new technology to bring time-saving innovations to its customers.

SpillmanTracer™, powered by BMC’s AppSight Black Box Technology, is designed to help technicians quickly identify the cause of user, software, operating system, and network connectivity problems. Just like an airplane’s black box collects data in case of an accident, SpillmanTracer™ captures a real-time log of system transactions. If an issue unexpectedly occurs, system administrators and Spillman support technicians can easily pinpoint the cause of the problem.

If a customer is experiencing problems, that person simply repeats the transaction while recording it on a log. Spillman’s technical support team can easily replay the log and view everything from mouse movements to keystrokes.

“This technology gives the customer an accurate way to communicate what they are seeing,” said Spillman’s Senior Vice President of Product Development Chris Hellewell. “Spillman technicians will be able to save time in spotting issues and developing solutions, and customers will benefit by having their problems fixed faster.”

Spillman has also partnered with ESRI to incorporate the latest in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. Using the ESRI ArcGIS server, Spillman software now communicates directly with the GIS, eliminating the need to load map data into a separate database. This saves agencies time and allows them to take advantage of the power and capabilities of the GIS server. Once data is updated in the GIS, it is immediately available to the Spillman system.

Both SpillmanTracer™ and ESRI allow agencies to save valuable time maintaining their software system, Hellewell said.

“Efficient problem solving and mapping tools make it easier for agencies to focus on their No. 1 priority – protecting their communities,” he said.

Located in Salt Lake City, Spillman is a leading provider of public safety software. More than 700 public safety agencies in 35 states across the nation use Spillman software.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.