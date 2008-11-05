Spillman Product Line Manager to Join Public Safety Committee

Alan Harker to help create technical standards for law enforcement community

SALT LAKE CITY – Alan Harker, product line manager for software provider Spillman Technologies, has been selected to be a member of the IJIS Public Safety Data Interoperability (PSDI) committee for the Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute (IJIS).

“We’re proud to invest our time and resources in an organization dedicated to promoting public safety information sharing,” said Spillman President and CEO, Lance Clark. “Data sharing provides agencies with the capability to fight crime, protect communities, and keep officers safe.”

As committee chair, Harker will assist the organization in defining information-sharing standards for public safety agencies. The committee works to determine when first responders should share data with one another, which information should be included, and how the data should be shared.

“It’s crucial that public safety agencies be able to share information between jurisdictions,” Harker said. “We believe that the creation of data-sharing standards will help provide agencies with reliable, easy-to-access information.”

The IJIS Institute is designed to help public safety agencies implement data sharing systems and provide them with training, technology assistance, and education.

Harker is the most recent in a series of Spillman employees to be selected for involvement with IJIS. Spillman Program Manager Steve Hoggard serves as committee chair for the IJIS Public Safety Technical Standards Committee (IPSTSC), designed to promote the development of technical and functional standards for public safety.

Chris Hellewell, Spillman’s senior vice president of product development, is a member of the NIBRS/N-DEx Advisory Committee. The committee is designed to establish a way for public safety agencies to work with the FBI and improve national incident-based reporting systems.

Spillman Technologies has been a member of the IJIS Institute since 2001. Based in Salt Lake City, Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. Each solution provides agencies with the resources to organize and manage vital information. The software is installed at more than 700 agencies nationwide.

IJIS began as the Industry Working Group in 1999, when the U.S. Department of Justice and other government entities invited law enforcement technology vendors to participate in national discussions about integrating systems and the potential for interoperability. Today, IJIS has grown to include 105 member companies and 134 affiliate companies.