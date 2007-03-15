Driver’s Vision System Keeps Soldiers Safe

DALLAS - Every day, soldiers from around the world ship out to protect us - and to do their jobs well, they need and desire good protection for themselves. That’s particularly true when they’re in the most vulnerable situations, including traveling in convoys and engaging in hostile combat against a guerilla enemy. L-3 Communications Infrared Products is doing its part to make sure soldiers have the best equipment available to detect enemies in harsh environments. The Driver’s Vision System (DVS) delivers a high-performing real-time imaging system to War Fighters who operate tactical wheeled vehicles (TWVs) at night and in degraded visibility conditions.

“It’s well published that warfare tactics are changing,” Mike Studer, Vice President of Marketing for L-3 Communications Infrared Products, said. “Battles no longer typically take place between two large armies on a single battlefield. Today’s soldiers need equipment to not only see potential threats, but to enable more informed decisions at all times, whether during combat or moving about in theater. The DVS gives traveling soldiers the “vision” they need to make better decisions.”

The DVS thermal imaging system, which detects heat signatures, lets soldiers see in total darkness and weather conditions including haze, rain and smoke clouds resulting from explosions that occur frequently during wartime battles. This enhanced vision enables soldiers to better carry out missions - as their convoys can navigate urban environments in spite of poor visibility - and to make more informed life-saving decisions. The DVS also allows soldiers in TWVs to travel at night, limiting the risk of being detected by the enemy. With the system on, our War Fighters do not need to rely on headlights to see in the dark, meaning convoys can travel without signaling their approach with visible light.

The DVS uses L-3’s Gold-Standard Barium Strontium Titanate (BST) thermal imaging technology to provide the absolute lowest spatial noise under the most challenging dynamic conditions with a clear 320 x 240-pixel image. The detector is also immune to solar radiation, suffering zero damage when looking directly at the sun for extended periods of time - perfect for operations in the deserts of the Middle East. In addition, the DVS offers unparalleled user controls, allowing the operator to make scene/environment induced adjustments from a comfortable driving position within the vehicle cab. The operator may self-select the polarity setting, display brightness, sensor level and sensor gain. With the pre-installation of mounting kits, the DVS can be easily swapped between vehicles resulting in more effective use of the system across the fleet.