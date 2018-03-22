360 fallen law enforcement officers to be honored during 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases list of names of officers being added to the national monument this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund released the roll call of names of 360 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. These names will be engraved this month and formally dedicated at the 30th annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall, between 4th and 7th streets on Sunday, May 13, at 8:00 pm.

Included in this list are the names of 129 officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2017 and 231 officers who were killed in prior years but had been forgotten by time until the Memorial Fund’s research staff and a team of dedicated volunteers confirmed record of their law enforcement service.

When the addition of these 360 names is completed, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial will bear the names of 21,541 officers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies—all who have made the ultimate sacrifice in our nation’s history.

The engraving process begins with a lengthy stencil and proofing procedure followed by meticulous engraving and curing processes. Once the engraving and curing process is finished, the covers are removed, and the panel is completed. Names will be engraved on 69 of the Memorial’s 128 panels encompassing the east and west walls.

Each May 13, an estimated 30,000 people assemble for the annual Candlelight Vigil, a signature event of National Police Week when the names of these fallen officers are formally dedicated. Thanks to a partnership with Officer.com, the Vigil is streamed live online so that people across the country can witness this annual tribute to America’s law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in the free webcast can register online at www.UnitedByLight.org.

“For the third year in a row, we will come together on the National Mall for an important occasion: to honor the brave lives we lost in the line of duty,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “A ceremony will never relieve the loss felt by these families, but we gather to show them that they are not alone. The 900,000 officers currently wearing the badge will carry on their responsibility and dedication of protecting our communities.”

The names of the 360 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at www.LawMemorial.org/2018RollCall. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.