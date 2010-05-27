An Affordable & Effective Solution That Defends Against The Most Underreported Crime in America: Home Invasions

OnGARD Resists Violent Blows From Kick-Ins, Shoulder Slams and Even a Sledge Hammer.

Atlanta, GA -- Global Security Experts Inc. (GSE) is the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary security solutions for homeowners and businesses, announces the debut of the patent pending OnGARD™ door lock/brace.

OnGARD™ is an affordable and effective way to stop America’'s most underreported crime: Home Invasions. Unfortunately, a home invasion is typically just the beginning of a series of nightmares that may include robbery, kidnapping, rape and even murder.

And the best way to prevent families from becoming another sad statistic is with the OnGUARD™ door lock/brace.

OnGARD Security Door Brace

The Most Underreported Crime in America: The Daily Threat of Home Invasions

“From wealthy suburbs to middle class neighborhoods, from the legendary Gold Coast to the nation’'s heartland, home invasions are now, sadly, part of our existence. For home invaders have no regard for human life; injuring or murdering a family is simply a means to an evil end: stealing valuables and other precious items,” states Mr. Frankel. Consider the following frightening statistics:

-1 of every 5 homes will experience a break-in or violent home invasion.

-78% of break-ins occur forcibly through a locked door.

-Up to 38% of assaults & 60% of rapes occur during home invasions.

Enter OnGARD™, the patent pending security door lock/brace designed by GSE. Five years in development, the unique two-piece design utilizes both the strength of the floor and a space age polymer, the identical material in US fighter planes. OnGARD™''s remarkable strength easily resists blows from kick-ins, shoulder slams and even sledge hammers,” says Jordan Frankel, Founder and Executive Vice President of Global Security Experts Inc (GSE).

Without OnGUARD™ a door frame will likely splinter and separate from a deadbolt during a home invasion. For example: An average sized male using a 5 pound sledgehammer can easily destroy the door frame and/or deadbolt with just a few quick blows, leaving a family vulnerable to a burglar or attacker.

“An alarm system alone cannot keep your family safe. For example: an alarm sounds only after a break-in has occurred, which means the intruder in most cases has already entered the home. Sadly, criminals can do the ''unthinkable’’ between an alarm sounding and the police arriving on scene. And law enforcement may not respond for as much as 30 minutes.

A typical homeowner can install OnGARD™ is less than 10 minutes. For only $99.00 dollars, this extraordinary device could quite simply save your life. Get one step ahead of the criminals and install OnGARD™ today.

About Global Security Experts (GSE), Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GSE designs and manufactures proprietary security solutions for homeowners and businesses. Led by Jordan Frankel, an internationally known security consultant and product inventor, GSE`s innovative products transform the way individuals and industries guard against natural and man-made attacks. For more information about GSE or OnGARD™, please visit www.globalsecurityexperts.com, or call 888-306-7998.