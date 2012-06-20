Appriss and Watch Systems Agree to Deliver Sex Offender Information on Behalf of the Nation’s Sheriffs’ Offices

New smartphone application enhances communication, public safety

Louisville, Ky. – Two of the nation’s leading providers of technology to local sheriffs’ offices have announced a new content publishing agreement that will enhance the public’s ability to protect themselves from sex offenders. Appriss is the leading provider of smartphone application technology, delivering content directly from a sheriff to smartphone users. Appriss offers more than 2,800 sheriffs’ offices that use its VINE program a free smartphone application for distributing news and information within their communities.

The Appriss smartphone application will soon offer information to the public regarding sex offenders in their community. For more than 1,000 sheriffs that use OffenderWatch®, the nation’s leading sex offender management solution, this content will be seamlessly available via the Appriss smartphone platform. Under the agreement Appriss, with the local sheriff’s approval, will make the information available on the mobile app on behalf of the sheriff’s office. Appriss and Watch Systems will be demonstrating the new application at the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in Nashville, June 16-June 20.

“This is a significant addition to the information already available on the sheriff’s app,” said Appriss CEO Michael Davis. “People will more easily find vital, up-to-date material about sex offenders in their community. It’s information that helps keep them safer.”

“It is a perfect marriage of Watch Systems’ leading sex offender content with the Appriss mobile publishing platform. The real winners are our sheriffs and the communities they serve,” said Mike Cormaci, President of Watch Systems.

The sheriff’s smartphone app already gives users access to real-time detention center information — including photos — plus lists of non-custodial parents and most-wanted criminals. Adding sex offender data through Watch Systems’ OffenderWatch system makes the application even more valuable to the community.

Sheriffs who are interested in pursuing a smartphone application for their community should contact Appriss at sheriff@appriss.com.

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE®); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (BuyCrash); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer the VINE program.

For more information visit www.appriss.com.

About Watch Systems, LLC

Watch Systems develops and supports OffenderWatch?, the nation’s leading solution supporting SORNA-Checklist compliant sex offender registration, management and community notification. OffenderWatch? is currently helping over 1,500 registration agencies in 32 states from coast to coast manage nearly 50% of the nation’s registered sex offenders. Another 3,500 partner agencies - including probation, USMS, corrections, prosecutors, state agencies - access OffenderWatch? to share information and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Watch Systems has helped agencies meet statutory requirements, reduce non–compliance, increase prosecution rates, enhance compliance sweeps, collaborate and share data with partner agencies, and much more.

For more information visit www.watchsystems.com.

