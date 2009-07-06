Be Part of the National C.O.P.S. Golf Tournament and Honor Your Fallen Officer

We invite you to be part of the National Golf Tournament in a very special way. “In Memory Of Flags” with your fallen officer’s picture, name, End of Watch, and agency can be displayed on the golf course on August 9 honoring their supreme sacrifice. Attached is a sample flag to help you consider this type of contribution to C.O.P.S. The cost of the flag and the privilege of displaying it is $150. The “In Memory Of Flags” will be prominently displayed on the golf course and stored at the C.O.P.S. National Office for future use. (In future tournaments, the price to display your loved one’s flag again will be only $100.)

You may purchase an additional flag that will be shipped to you after the tournament for $75.00; however, you must order the display $150 flag for the golf tournament to be able to purchase the second flag. To place your order, visit the C.O.P.S. website at https://www.nationalcops.org/golfflag1.htm and follow the directions.

July 20 is the FIRM DEADLINE to purchase this special commemorative flag. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to honor your fallen loved one and at the same time support Concerns of Police Survivors.

Register for the 3rd Annual 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament to benefit C.O.P.S. hosted by the Missouri Conservation Agents’ Association , Sunday, August 9, 2009, Old Kinderhook Golf Course, Camdenton, Missouri.

Sponsor opportunities also available.