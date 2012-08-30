Capture Technologies Holds Annual Open House

OAKLAND, Calif. – With food trucks, music, prizes and a donation to Oakland PAL, Capture Technologies celebrated their annual open house. Customers, friends and representatives from local businesses all attended the open house, while getting a chance to receive free food and prizes. With beautiful weather and friendly company, it was Capture’s chance to give something back.

After guests had arrived and all had something to sample from three different food trucks, CEO Lou Parrague thanked the guests and presented a $200 check to Oakland PAL. Parrague also gave out prizes to the attendees, including an iFusion, iLuv, a bottle of wine, Oakland A’s tickets and more.

Capture staff all had a chance to relax as well, while all attendees were able to receive free chair massages. Each attendee was also given a free badge, lanyard and gift bag to take home with them.

With each open house, Capture Technologies hopes to give to their customers, as well as the community. Capture’s goal with the Oakland PAL donation is to help local children to have some goals for the summer.

CEO Lou Parrague said, “Capture Technologies proudly supports Oakland PAL and the Oakland community. This is just a small token of our appreciation.”

Capture Technologies, www.capturet.com, based in Oakland, Calif., is a leading provider of security integration and identification solutions for public safety, government, healthcare and educational institutions.