Colorado Tech Online Introduces Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Degree Program

Colorado Tech Online is pleased to announce a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree program with career-focused concentrations in Network Management, Security and Software Systems Engineering. Applications will be accepted beginning on July 10 for classes scheduled to begin in August 2006.

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

Concentration in Network Management

Concentration in Security

Concentration in Software Systems Engineering

In a continuing effort to offer industry-current degree programs in the varied and complex field of Information Technology, Colorado Tech Online has developed the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree program with concentrations in three in-demand segments of the IT industry.

The real-world BSIT degree program is designed to help students develop a strong base of practical business and technology skills. They can learn to link software and hardware needs to support business goals. They can develop an information system knowledge combined with technical computer capabilities. The inclusion of contemporary themes such as information systems security and project management can bring added relevance to this program.

This core program is designed to help prepare IT professionals focused on pursuing opportunities in Software Development, Software Engineering, Network Administration, Computer Programming, Systems Engineering and many other in-demand segments of the IT industry. Furthermore, students enrolling in this program will have the opportunity to self-direct their studies into a specific area of interest by selecting one of three career-relevant concentrations.

The BSIT with a concentration in Network Management features courses in Network Infrastructure Administration, Implementing, Managing and Maintaining a Network Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure Design.

Students can learn to Install, configure, and support internal and/or external networks, troubleshoot networks to determine the root causes of problems, analyze the business and technical requirements for a network infrastructure, and design a network infrastructure that meets these requirements.

This concentration is designed for students wishing to pursue such career opportunities as a Network Administrator, Server-side Programmer, Network Control Technician, Network Management Engineer and many others.

The BSIT with a concentration in Security features courses in Security Management, Security Architecture and Disaster Recovery.

In this concentration, students can learn to analyze security policies and evaluate risk assessment techniques; explain security principles, concepts, and techniques; and develop, implement, and analyze disaster recovery plans.

The concentration in Security is designed for students interested in pursuing career opportunities as a Network Security Engineer, Disaster Recover Analyst, IS Security Manager, Applications Security Engineer, IT Security Auditor and many others.

The BSIT with a concentration in Software Systems Engineering features courses in Software Requirements Engineering, Software Design and Software Testing.

In this curriculum, students can learn to elicit, identify, define, and document software requirements; develop use case scenarios for requirement creation and software design; apply appropriate software design models to develop a software solution; and plan, implement, and report software testing.

This course of study is designed for students focused on career opportunities as a Software Engineer, Computer Programmer, Systems Manager, Software Developer, Applications Engineer and many others.

As with all of Colorado Tech Online’s real-world degree programs, students can earn rйsumй-enhancing Professional Certificates with no additional courses or costs. Included in the BSIT degree program are the following Professional Certificates:

Client Java Programming

CompTIA Network+™ Fundamentals

Computer Network Telecommunications

Object-Oriented Methods

Professional Communication

Software Engineering Application

UNIX Network Administration

Web Page Development

Additionally, Colorado tech Online courses are taught by industry-experienced instructors with knowledge in the fields they teach, making this an appropriate course of study for IT professionals striving to establish or build real-world credentials and reach the peak of their professional potential.