Estes AWS is on YouTube

As one of the most popular video search engine tools, YouTube is one of the easiest ways to share videos with family, friends and strangers. We want to make sure you have quick and easy access to see exactly what makes Estes AWS different. That’s why we created a YouTube account featuring our most updated products in action.

When you visit our YouTube page, you’ll see the latest videos featuring the SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker and Pickup Truck Rapid Access Weapon Locker. Click on the video below to see just how fast the Rapid Access Weapon Locker deploys:

If you have any questions or want to see more examples of the Estes AWS products, send us an email or call (317) 995-9742. We would love to help answer any questions you might have.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.