Fairfax 2015 and Workhouse Arts Center Partner on Exhibition Dedicated to First Responders

Call for entries to Visions of Courage, Impressions of Serviceexhibition open now through January 30, 2015

FAIRFAX, Va. – In collaboration with Fairfax 2015, the Workhouse Arts Center has issued their call for entries for the Visions of Courage, Impressions of Service exhibition. The Workhouse is actively seeking artwork that honors the spirit and values of the first responder community to display within the fabric of the exhibition. The call for entries is now open to artists around the world and runs through January 30, 2015. The artwork will be on display next summer during the 2015 World Police & Fire Games in Fairfax, VA.

An international, multi-sport, multi-venue event, the World Police & Fire Games will draw 12,000 athletes from the global ranks of law enforcement and firefighter communities. The exhibition is designed to express artistic interpretations of law enforcement, fire and first responders through perceptions of their courage and service. Submissions from first responders – or individuals reacting to their experiences with first responders – are encouraged and welcomed.

“This project will serve as a great compliment to the Games and our efforts to honor the public safety officers who serve us and our communities,” said Fairfax 2015 President and CEO Bill Knight. “Fairfax 2015 has embraced art as another way to commemorate the courage of all international first responders. These heroes take risks every day to keep our families safe. We’re honored to partner with Workhouse on the exhibit, an artistic tribute to their sacrifices.”

American artist Helen Frederick will jury the entries. Frederick is recognized as a distinguished curator, educator, founder of the contemporary arts center Pyramid Atlantic and coordinator of international art projects. As an active advocate of and a participant in the Washington, D.C. art scene for the last 30 years, she has served on the directorial boards of alternative art spaces and national peer-review panels.

Participants may submit the images of their artworks online via Juried Art Service at www.juriedartservices.com. More information may be found at WorkhouseArts.org. Applications are limited to a minimum of two and a maximum of three wall hanging or two-dimensional pieces of art. Artwork will be selected based on digital images and an accompanying 150-word artist statement. A $30.00 fee is required to apply.