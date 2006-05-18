Fairfax County Police Set Trust Funds for Fallen Officers’ Families

During the May 8th shootings in the parking lot of a Fairfax County Virginia police station two officers were killed, Police Detective Vicky O. Armel was killed almost immediately, and Master Police Officer Michael E. Garbarino succumbed to his wounds ten days later. Both officers left a spouse and two small children. After inquiries from sympathetic members of the public and county employees, trust funds have been set up to support the Armel and Garbarino families. Donations can be made by cash or personal checks.

The Fairfax Department and members of the Fairfax Coalition of Police are urging everyone to support these two families by sending donations to the following addresses as well as asking people to tie a blue ribbon to their vehicle antenna.

Checks should be made payable to: Armel Family Trust Fund

ARMEL FAMILY TRUST FUND

c/o: Fairfax County Federal Credit Union

4201 Members Way

Fairfax, VA 22030

Checks should be made payable to: Garbarino Family Trust Fund

GARBARINO FAMILY TRUST FUND

c/o: Fairfax County Federal Credit Union

4201 Members Way

Fairfax, VA 22030