FlashFog Security Introduces Fog Machine to Blind Thieves

So called Smash-and-Grab, Three Minute Burglaries or Ram Raids are some of the most serious and expensive crimes today. The attacker’s strategy is simple:

· Gain entry quickly, by brute force, sometimes even crashing cars through walls

· Work fast. Ignore alarm and cameras. Use masks to conceal identity

· Plan well, work in teams, only steal the most valuable items

· Take thousands of dollars in a couple minutes, then run!

Smash-and-Grab is extremely effective and encourages repetition, whether successful or not. After a burglary the owner faces major economic loss, major damage, paper-work and downtime. Burglars have a new enemy: FlashFog. A ground-breaking technology that stops thieves by making it impossible for them to see by using a combination of synthetic high-density fog and an incredibly bright plasma strobe light. Nobody can steal what they can’t see!

· Activated by the alarm. Works even if telephone line cut.

· Lasts over 45 minutes

· Over half the stopping power is brought on by the intense pulsating light

· Is harmless and safe. Unlike pepper sprays, it leaves no residue

· Causes vast majority of attackers to instantly flee in sheer panic. Those who stay quickly decide to

leave, usually within 20 seconds

· Key to the concept: Police or Alarm Forces always get plenty of time to arrive

· A fraction of the cost of comparable security from traditional hardening or guards at night

Police come to find broken doors or windows, and depending on how long since the activation, fog pouring out of the entry point. Once the alarm code is entered, the fog clears within 15 minutes with ventilation, 45 minutes without. Typically over 99% of inventory is intact and the burglars will be long gone. The fog is easy to tell apart from smoke and sites bear distinctive window stickers. Typically premises file is modified to reflect FlashFog installation.

Over 120.000 “security fog” systems are installed worldwide, mostly in Europe. Common sites are jewelry stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, ATMs, pawnshops and other high risk sites. Installed in some homes too. Recommended by Police and insurers.

