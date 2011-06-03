GeoComm Announces the Addition of Nancy Pollock to its Public Safety Consulting Team

GeoComm is pleased announce that Nancy Pollock has joined the organization as a Public Safety Communications Consultant. Nancy is retired from the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board where she served as Executive Director. Nancy, who has 30 years of public safety communications experience, is a national leader in the 9-1-1 industry. In 2005 she received the inaugural APCO Leadership in Public Policy award, for actively creating, advocating for, and promoting public safety communication policy. Nancy has served in multiple state and national venues advocating public safety communication issues including the US Department of Transportation, Public Safety Advisory Group (PSAG) and National Traffic Incident Management Coalition (NTIMC). She Co-chaired the FCC Network Reliability & Interoperability Council Focus Group on 9-1-1 Outages Best Practices and Chaired the APCO International Project LOCATE effort focused on wireless 9-1-1 deployment and location accuracy. Nancy Co-Chaired the Governance Focus Group on PSAP Consolidation; Chaired the Issues in NG Funding Focus Group and was a member of the Location Technology Focus Group for the FCC Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council. “GeoComm couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Nancy to our team,” states Greg Ballentine, GeoComm’s Director of Consulting Services. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and integrity that will fit well within GeoComm’s culture of providing unparalleled consulting services to our public safety clients.” In her new position, Nancy will be working on a variety of GeoComm projects that will utilize her extensive experience in the 9-1-1 industry. Her leadership in governance policy will play an important role in managing many of GeoComm’s NG9-1-1 Transition Management Services projects. In addition, her experience with multi-jurisdictional regions and working with small, medium, and large PSAPs will be a tremendous asset to GeoComm’s public safety agency partners. About GeoComm: GeoComm is a public safety consulting, GIS, and software development firm dedicated to public safety. Over the past 16 years, GeoComm has conducted more than 600 public safety consulting projects and has been at the forefront of understanding and implementing public safety communications systems. GeoComm subscribes to the Project Management Institute’s effective practices and Code of Ethics. As an ESRI Platinum business partner, GeoComm uses the latest GIS technologies.