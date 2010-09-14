IP Mobile Net Introduces Newest Line of IP Series Fixed Radio Systems

SANTA ANA, CA — IP Mobile Net, a supplier of premiere mobile data systems for private radio networks; has over 25 years of experience servicing the public safety, utility, and transportation industries. They are an industry cost and technology leader, with more than 125 mobile data systems and more than 30,000 IP radios installed since 2000.

Their newest line of IP Series Fixed digital transceivers are intelligent mobile radios designed to meet the unique requirements of fixed site data applications, such as electronic signage— ranging from AMBER alerts to weather/road conditions to updated travel schedules, such as buses and flights.

“Bus companies are trying to compete with other forms of transportation, such as rail, and they want to look a little more technologically savvy by providing schedule updates,” said Brian Purcell VP sales and marketing for IP Mobile Net.

Additionally, IPMN’s new fixed radios allow any device located anywhere within the IPMN wireless data network to communicate, even on remote mountaintops.

According to Purcell, the radios can also backhaul images taken by roadside cameras in order to gauge traffic and weather conditions.

At a low cost (units starting at under $1,000 dollars) and with a highly efficient operation (and the ability to operate on customer provided solar power), IPMN’s radios are ideal for both the environmentally concerned and cost conscious.

Past clients span a variety of sectors, ranging from public safety organizations like Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department to utilities groups like Arizona Public Service (APS), and most recently, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).